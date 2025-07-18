Landa Digital Printing Gets Reprieve From Israeli Court To Find Buyer or New Investor

After Landa Digital Printing recently sought bankruptcy protection for being unable to service approximately $516 million in debt, Israeli technology news site CTech, published by Calcalist, reported on July 10 that the Israeli Central District Court has given Benny Landa until the end of August to find a possible buyer or fresh investor to craft a potential settlement with its secured creditors.

