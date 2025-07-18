Michael Godard’s painting, “Wings of Hope,” helps support cancer research at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.Read More
Navigating Disruption & Driving Innovation
At the annual thINK Ahead Canon user group conference, printing industry trends and innovations took center stage.Read More
Logomark Partners With Sustainable Drinkware Brand Topl
The Counselor Top 40 supplier will debut its line of topl bottles, all made from recycled materials, at ASI Show Chicago.Read More
Executive Perspectives: The Idea Box President Kelly Stone on Staying Agile & Innovative
The owner and president of The Idea Box – Powered by Proforma explains how she focuses on more than just top-line growth to create long-term success for her business.Read More
Pride-Related Promo Searches Decline as Brands Scale Back
The number of ESP searches for products related to Pride and the LGBTQ+ community between January and June is at its lowest in four years.Read More
Branding Together: A Decorator’s Journey From Teenaged Graphic Designer to Big Frog Business Owner
In this month’s episode, we chat with Billy Snyder, owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More in Cumming, GA, who offers valuable advice for budding industry professionals.Read More
Epson Announces Direct-To-Shape Printing System
Seiko Epson Corporation recently exhibited its Direct-to-Shape Printing System, an inkjet printing solution for printing directly on 3D objects, at Automatica, in Messe München, Germany.Read More
Landa Digital Printing Gets Reprieve From Israeli Court To Find Buyer or New Investor
After Landa Digital Printing recently sought bankruptcy protection for being unable to service approximately $516 million in debt, Israeli technology news site CTech, published by Calcalist, reported on July 10 that the Israeli Central District Court has given Benny Landa until the end of August to find a possible buyer or fresh investor to craft a potential settlement with its secured creditors.Read More
Prime Line Partners With YETI To Offer Drinkware Styles
The supplier, a division of Counselor Top 40 supplier S&S Activewear, will offer 10 of the fan-favorite outdoor brand’s most popular drinkware styles in its initial launch.Read More
Pilot Announces Price Increases After Back-to-School Rush
The writing instrument supplier cited rising global costs as reasons for price hikes, effective Oct. 1.Read More